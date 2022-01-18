Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 105,027 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 46.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,027 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $55,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.12.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $203.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.86 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

