Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,949 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,181 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 721,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 236,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 170,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 308,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

