Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $215.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

