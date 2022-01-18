Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.53.

Shares of WING opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.