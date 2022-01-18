Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $397,117,558 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,211.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,747.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,900.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,824.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

