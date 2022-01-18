Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,713 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,636,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,738.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,890.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,803.54. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,711.71 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

