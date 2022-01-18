AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,048 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 172.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,048 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

