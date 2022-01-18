AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $308.46 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.65 and a 200 day moving average of $309.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.78.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

