AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,810 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in News by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in News by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of News stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

