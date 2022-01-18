AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.