AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

