AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

