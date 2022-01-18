AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,478 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after acquiring an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after acquiring an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 651,554 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 541,413 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

