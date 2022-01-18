Altria Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.