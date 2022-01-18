Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $454,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,433.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,426.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

