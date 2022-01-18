Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.44. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

