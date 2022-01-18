AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.72 million and $99,041.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.00 or 0.07451886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.97 or 0.99941192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007661 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

