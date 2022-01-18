American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,586,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 606,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American Campus Communities worth $755,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACC opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

