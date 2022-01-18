American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,662,125 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $478,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after acquiring an additional 664,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.