American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 889,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $579,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

