American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.70% of Conagra Brands worth $437,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

