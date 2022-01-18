American Century Companies Inc. Sells 150,382 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,020 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150,382 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Adobe worth $652,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $512.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.74. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $244.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

