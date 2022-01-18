American Express (AXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXP opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

