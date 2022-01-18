Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

