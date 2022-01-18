AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.30

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as low as $14.03. AMREP shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 19,665 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.63.

In other AMREP news, Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $28,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMREP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC grew its stake in AMREP by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMREP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

