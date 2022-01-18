Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMYT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

AMYT stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 100,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,366. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

