Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 572,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

