Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post -$1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($0.73). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,260. The company has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.41. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.