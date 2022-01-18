Analysts Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.17). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 406,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock worth $1,047,636. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

