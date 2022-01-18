Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $51.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $195.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $212.15 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $217.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.30. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,180. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

