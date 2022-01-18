Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Post -$0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of TNK opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $398.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

