Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post $152.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.06 million and the lowest is $138.60 million. Viad reported sales of $27.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $476.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVI. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Viad stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Viad by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Viad by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Viad by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

