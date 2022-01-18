Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

WVE opened at $2.63 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.