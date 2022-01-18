Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $11.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.95 billion. American Express posted sales of $9.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $41.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.48 billion to $42.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.61 billion to $49.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

