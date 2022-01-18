Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce $33.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 52.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 74.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

