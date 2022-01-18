Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,240. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $821.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

