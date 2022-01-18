Analysts Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.72 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $6,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 33.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 168,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 90,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

