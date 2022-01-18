Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $39.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.70 million and the highest is $39.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $135.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $405.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

