Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Brokerages predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report sales of $3.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $12.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.90 million, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,050. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

