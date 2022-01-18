Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

