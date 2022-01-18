Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price at $43.86

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,040. Criteo has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,911 shares of company stock worth $5,916,006 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after buying an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 366.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 390,207 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at $16,640,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

