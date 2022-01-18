Analysts Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $147.71

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.96. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 312,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.