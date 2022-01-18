Analysts Set Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $47.00

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procept BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. 7,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,720. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $47.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,996,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

