Analysts Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target at $11.75

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 366,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.