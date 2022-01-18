Analysts Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $3.03

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.03.
Several research analysts have commented on TRVG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock.
trivago stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 4,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,830. trivago has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in trivago by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
