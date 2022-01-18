Analysts Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $3.03

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

Several research analysts have commented on TRVG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock.

trivago stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 4,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,830. trivago has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in trivago by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

