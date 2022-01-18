Analysts Set Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) PT at $31.43

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.51.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,552,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 54,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,530. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68. Vtex has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

