Analyzing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and ReNew Energy Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.36 -$130.00 million ($0.80) -40.94 ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A -$11.00 million N/A N/A

ReNew Energy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 12 0 2.80 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $43.64, suggesting a potential upside of 33.26%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.98%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.91% -1.92% -0.78% ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

