Analyzing Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and BioForce Nanosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,145.40 -$158.41 million N/A N/A

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -42.53% -26.83% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,593.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Singular Genomics Systems and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 257.60%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats BioForce Nanosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

