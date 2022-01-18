Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Truist

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

AR opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

