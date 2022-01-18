Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.29.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

